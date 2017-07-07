Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, July 3

These are the results for summer season contests for Monday, July 3. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Southington American Legion Baseball: Post 72 began the week by keeping its hot streak going after earning its seventh-straight win with a one-run triumph, 3-2, at first-place Avon (14-3-1). In the three meetings between both teams, the win was Southington’s first against Avon this season. Avon held Southington scoreless, 2-0, through the first four innings with runs in the first and third innings until Southington sealed the win with a late charge. Sean Delgallo led off the first with a double and eventually came around to give Avon its first score of the game on a 4-3 putout by Justin Olson. Joseph Suski led off the third with a double and moved over to third on a base hit by Delgallo. Delgallo was later caught stealing, but allowed Suski to extend Avon’s lead to two after taking home in the act. Then it was Southington’s turn. With two outs and runners on first and third, Dan Topper drove in a run with an RBI single to put Southington on the board. Jake Babon (3-for-4) led off the next inning with a base hit and moved over to second on a sacrifice bunt. Mason Dibble drew a walk, and an out later, Jonathan Gray (2-for-3) loaded the bases with another walk. Josh Panarella drove in Babon and Dibble for the go-ahead runs on an infield error. Nick Borkowski (4-0) allowed a runner aboard in the ninth, but managed to end the game on a pair of fly outs and a strikeout, getting his second save of the season. Connor McDonough (3-1) started on the mound and picked up the win after going six innings with four strikeouts, allowing four hits, four walks, and two earned runs. Southington finished with eight hits. Southington will wrap up the week with games against Torrington (4-14), Bristol (13-5), and Winsted (12-6-1). Post 72 is currently 13-4 overall.

Bristol Blues Baseball: The Blues began the week by jumping a game above .500 after earning their 14th win of the season with a 4-1 victory over the Worcester Bravehearts (11-15) at home. The Blues are now 5-1 against the Bravehearts on the year. All military, active or retired, received free admission to the game, in honor of Military Appreciation Night. The American Legion Post No. 2 Honor Guard performed an opening ceremony. The Blues got on the scoreboard early with three runs in the second. With two outs and the bases loaded in the inning, Nick Roy (3-for-4) drove in a run with a RBI single and advanced to second on an outfield error. Max Goione was the next batter and brought in Roy and another run on a base hit. Roy capped off the win with a RBI double that scored a run in the fourth. Bristol finished with seven hits on an errorless night. The Bravehearts stranded 11 runners on base. Ross Weiner (3-0) started on the mound and remained perfect on the year after going six and two-thirds innings with four strikeouts, allowing five hits, four walks, and an earned run. Anthony Morrone (4-1) relieved Weiner to go one and one-third of an inning, and Tommy Curtin (0-1) closed to get his seventh save of the season. The Blues will wrap up the week with games against the Nashua Silver Knights (13-12), divisional Wachusett Dirt Dawgs (18-8), and Martha’s Vineyard Sharks (12-14). Bristol is currently 14-13 overall.

ZONE 1 STANDINGS Record Win % GB Home Away RF RA Last 10 Streak NZR Avon 14-3-1 .806 – 8-2 6-1-1 83 26 7-2-1 Tied 1 0-0 Southington 13-4 .765 1 7-3 6-1 79 53 9-1 Won 7 0-0 Bristol 13-5 .722 1.5 7-2 6-3 80 38 8-2 Won 2 1-1 Winsted 12-6-1 .658 2.5 8-0-1 4-6 99 51 6-3-1 Tied 1 0-0 Wolcott 9-9 .500 5.5 6-4 3-5 68 63 5-5 Lost 1 0-0 Simsbury 8-9 .471 6 4-4 4-5 77 79 4-6 Lost 4 0-0 Torrington 4-14 .222 10.5 2-7 2-7 49 143 3-7 Won 1 0-0 Terryville 3-13 .188 10.5 1-6 2-7 44 81 2-8 Lost 1 0-0 Unionville 3-16 .158 12 2-6 1-10 67 112 1-9 Lost 5 0-0

WEST DIVISION STANDINGS Record HRDW HRDL PTS PCT Streak Last 10 Wachusett Dirt Dawgs 18-8 2 0 36 0.692 2W 8-2 Bristol Blues 14-13 0 0 28 0.519 1W 6-4 Pittsfield Suns 12-14 0 1 25 0.462 1L 4-6 Worcester Bravehearts 11-15 0 0 22 0.423 5L 3-7

