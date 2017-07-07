Obituary: Lucille (Gorneault ) Raboin, 91

Lucille (Gorneault ) Raboin, 91, of Southington, passed away on Thursday July 6, 2017 at the Summit of Plantsville. Lucille was born on August 28, 1925, in St. Agatha, ME and was the daughter of the late Onezime and Adeline (Sirois) Gorneault. She retired from Fafnir Bearing of New Britain 30 years ago. She had been a parishioner of St. Dominic Church.

She is survived by her children, Robert Raboin of Vermont, Pauline and Leo Calderone of Durham, Philip and Jean Raboin of Southington, Daniel Raboin of RI, Denise Gagnier of Southington and Rachel and James Repaci of Kensington, 15 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves a son-in-law David Ciarcia of Southington and was predeceased by a daughter Jacqueline Ciarcia.

The Funeral will be held Tuesday 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Dominic Church at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in New Britain. Calling hours will be Monday 5- 8 p.m. Donations may be made in her memory to the Athena Hospice, 135 South Rd. Farmington, CT 06032.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com