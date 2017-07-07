Obituary: Helen (Pernal-Koley) DeSorbo, 86

Helen (Pernal-Koley) DeSorbo, 86, of Southington, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2017 at the Summit at Plantsville. She was the wife of the late John G DeSorbo.

She was born in Southington on April 13, 1931. Prior to her retirement Helen was the secretary for DeSorbo Builders for many years. Helen loved to cook for her family and friends and she loved going to the casino, especially with her granddaughter Megan.

She is survived by 2 sons John F. DeSorbo and wife Donna of New Hampshire and Darryl DeSorbo and wife Connie of Southington, granddaughter Megan DeSorbo and her sister Mary Kuharski of Southington. She also leaves her sister-in-law Dolores and husband Joe LaPorte, brothers-in-law Earl DeSorbo and wife Molly and Donald and wife Jan DeSorbo as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Summit at Plantsville for their loving care and concern for Helen.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 7, 2017 at 11 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. There are no calling hours.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com