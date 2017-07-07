Obituary: Gary Michael Wolff, 60

Gary Michael Wolff, 60, of Southington, died on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at the UCONN Health Center in Farmington. He was the husband of Lois (DiBartolomeo) Wolff.

Gary was born in Waterbury March 9, 1957 son of the late Joseph R. & Albie (Kriksciun) Wolff and graduated from Sacred Heart High School and the University of Connecticut. He had been a resident of Southington since 1985. He was most recently employed at Doncasters in Farmington and previous to that was President of Fenn Manufacturing in Newington for over 25 years.

Gary loved spending time with his family at the lake house at Highland Lake. He enjoyed reunion picnics and especially Christmas Eve parties and coaching his daughter’s basketball teams when they were young. He followed the New York Yankees and UCONN athletics, loved to hike, and travel with family and friends, especially to Cape Cod. He was most happy in his back yard listening to music and enjoying a cold beer.

Besides Lois, who was his high school sweetheart and wife for 36 years he leaves his two daughters, Marissa and Briana, 2 brothers, Jay and his wife Ellen and Tom and his wife Patricia, his step mother, Mary Wolff, his mother-in-law, Bertha DiBartolomeo, his sister-in-law, Anna Plukas, step-sister, Donna Inez and her husband Virgil, many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. He was pre-deceased by two sisters, Janet and Sandy Wolff.

Funeral Mass will be held Thursday July 6, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Church, 62 St. Michael Drive, Waterbury. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours are Wednesday July 5, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home, 115 Willow St. Waterbury.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or an animal shelter/rescue of the donor’s choice.

Visit www.murphyfuneralhomect.com for more information or to send an online condolence.