Obituary: Ernest R. Kus, 90

Ernest R. Kus, 90, of Southington, CT passed away Thursday, June 29, 2017 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain with his loving family at his side. He was the husband of Theres (Herrmann) Kus, and was born June 9, 1927 in Upper Silesia (now part of Poland), the son of the late Paul & Jadwiga (Kosma) Kus.

Ernest was a WWII veteran of the Polish Army attached to General Patton’s U.S. Army Division. As a dual degreed Engineer, he retired after 32 years of service as Chief Design and Technology Engineer from Dorr-Oliver in Stamford, CT. As an inventor, designer and driven problem-solver, his name was on many patents, and his work took him on ambitious journeys all over the world to engage in challenging projects.

His interests, curiosity and persistence to do things right led him to become an expert in many areas, including his hobby in lapidary arts. He could fix nearly anything, and enjoyed passing on his know-how. He was very passionate about spending time helping family and friends, about freedom, and about the important values of America. He was so loved.

He is survived by his children; Paul J. Kus (spouse Kimberly), Charles G. Kus (spouse Lillian) & Mary Ann K. Smith (spouse Eric) and grandchildren, Richard Kus, Ryan Kus, Kristen Phelps, Virginia Smith, Tyler Smith & Amanda Kus, and Jeffry Muthersbaugh. He was predeceased by his brother, Rufin Kus.

A Memorial Mass will be held at The Church of St. Dominic on July 15, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., 1050 Flanders Road, Southington, CT.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: The Lapidary and Mineral Society of Central CT, PO Box 476, Meriden, CT 06450 or The Hospital of Central Connecticut, Development Office, 100 Grand Street, New Britain, CT 06050.