Locals to benefit from $9K in grants

Three organizations serving Southington residents received grant awards from Main Street Community Foundation. The grants will enhance children’s education, increase access to basic needs and reduce domestic and teen dating violence.

A $4,000 grant to the Early Childhood Collaborative of Southington (ECCS) was awarded from the Bristol Brass General Grant Fund and the Fuller and Myrtle Barnes Fund for Education.

This grant provides support for ECCS’s Kindergarten Readiness Initiative, which will promote quality preschool experiences, provide workshops to inform parents about what is needed for successful learning and encourage parents to start the kindergarten registration process early.

Tabernacle Christian Church received a $2,000 grant from the Bristol Savings Bank Fund to support the Giving Back program, which provides food and related programs to local residents in need.

Prudence Crandall Center was awarded a $3,000 grant from the Bristol Brass General Grant Fund and the Douglas and Noreen Schumann Special Interest Fund.

Prudence Crandall Center will bring their Domestic and Teen Dating Violence Prevention program to the Alta at the Pyne Center to significantly enhance and support the efforts of teachers while helping students develop the attitudes and behaviors that will lead to healthy relationship decisions.

These are just three of the organizations that were awarded grants from the Community Foundation during the 2017 General Competitive Grant Cycle.

A total of 38 nonprofit organizations representing a broad range of programs and projects to benefit the communities and residents of Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington and Wolcott received over $125,000 in grant awards.

“The quality of programs supported this year is incredible and we are proud of the local organizations that do such important work,” stated Susan Sadecki, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “Over the past 22 years, generous donors have established and built these unrestricted community and field of interest funds to meet vital community needs and bolster their neighbors’ lives.”

Sadecki also acknowledged the 24 local residents that comprise the Community Foundation’s volunteer Distribution Committee.

“The Distribution Committee reviews all proposals, conducts site visits and makes the final funding recommendations to the Board of Directors,” Sadecki said in a press release. “Their thoughtful review of the applications to ensure feasibility and their commitment to honoring donor intent is unmatched.”

For more information about the Community Foundation’s grant program or the Foundation’s 2017 grant recipients, please contact Jarre Betts, vice president of programs, at (860) 583-6363.

The Main Street Community Foundation is a nonprofit public charity, created by private citizens. The foundation works with donors in Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington and Wolcott who wish to build permanent charitable endowments to support their communities.

Since its founding in 1995, the foundation has provided over $14 million in grants and scholarships.