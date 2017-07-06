SoCCA announces short film contest

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

Southington Community Cultural Arts (SoCCA) is holding its first short film contest, which is open to Southington residents ages 14-18. Teens are invited to create a short film (3 to 5 minutes) for a chance to have it screened during the Apple Harvest Festival this fall.

Executive director Mary DeCroce and media relations contact Robert Glidden worked together to create the contest.

“Mary has been trying hard to get teens involved with some of the art center’s activities,” said Glidden, “and we thought this might catch their interest.”

Entries do not have to be created with high cost equipment. Videos can be captured on a cell phone if someone doesn’t have camera equipment. SoCCA officials are hopeful that students will get creative when making their films.

“I find it pretty fascinating what people will come up with when you give them a chance like this,” said Glidden. “A person’s creative work really gives insight to their personality, their passions or concerns and what they value.”

There are no rules on genre or storyline for the videos, but there is one stipulation. Since the winners will be screened during the Apple Harvest Festival, an apple has to be included somewhere in the footage. Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of judges and one winning film will appear inside SoCCA during festival hours.

Glidden said that no judges are committed yet, but he hopes to be in the mix to get some use out of his cinema studies degree. All entries are due by Friday, Sept. 1, along with a submission fee of $20. Awards will be announced by the judges on the first Friday of the festival.

“We’re hoping people will give us their entries on flash drives, so we can get them onto a computer easily,” Glidden said. DVDs are also accepted.

For more information or to register, email southingtonarts@gmail.com or call (860) 276-1581.