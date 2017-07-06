Narcan training scheduled at police headquarters

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

Southington’s Town-wide Effort to Promote Success (STEPS) announced a pair of Narcan training and informational events this month. The seminars are sponsored by TriCircle Inc. in partnership with STEPS.

On Saturday, July 14, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to noon, the public can learn how to reverse an opioid overdose and take home a naloxone (Narcan) kit.

Both training sessions will be held at the Southington Police Department community room, 69 Lazy Lane.

“So many families are struggling with substance abuse disorder,” said STEPS representative Megan Albanese. “Everyone is coming together to make sure Southington has the best support possible.”

Along with STEPS and TriCircle representatives, Mark Jenkins, the Greater Hartford Harm Reduction Coalition executive director, will be onsite to provide the training. Participants will learn how to properly administer Narcan, the drug that reverses the effects of opioid use.

The event is a result of the STEPS coalition teaming up with other organizations to combat substance abuse and overdose issues.

“In a time when the entire nation is plagued by the opioid epidemic, prevention is critical,” Albanese said. “We are committed to making substance abuse prevention a priority in the Southington community.”

Founded by Ana Gopoian, TriCircle Inc. is a solution-focused recovery model where young adults with substance use disorder go through a 15-month program, comprised of three 5-month cycles. The organization is located in Meriden and is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive resources, relationships and financial support to people who struggle with substance abuse.

Gopoian collaborated with Southington Youth Services and STEPS to offer the training and help members of the community. Additionally, Gopoian spearheaded a hope and support group that will run on a trial basis through September. The group meets on the second Thursday of every month, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., in the Weichsel Municipal Center.

While the training event is free to attend, participants are asked to bring their insurance cards because a copay will apply for the Narcan kit. Beacon Pharmacy owner Annik Chamberlain will be the onsite pharmacist.

There are only 30 spots available for each training event, so anybody interested must sign up. To register, contact ana@tricircleinc.com with your name, email, and zip code.