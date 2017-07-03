Republican legislators will hold meetings this month

Southington’s Republican legislators are embarking on a post-session “town hall meetings” tour this month, where they will stop at numerous locations in their districts to update constituents about the 2017 term.

Sen. Joe Markley, Rep. Rob Sampson and Rep. John Fusco invite taxpayers to attend their post-session Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, July 19 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the John Weichsel Municipal Center.

The state lawmakers will re-cap the recently concluded 2017 legislative session, discuss the Connecticut state budget, and answer taxpayers’ questions. They will also be at the Calendar House Senior Center on Wednesday, July 26 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Events are open to the public.

For more information, contact Chris Diorio in the CT Senate Republican Office at 800-842-1421 or at chris.diorio@cga.ct.gov.