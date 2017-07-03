Obituary: John D. Abate, 64

John D. Abate, 64, of Plainville passed peacefully Saturday June 24, 2017 at Hartford Hospital, surrounded by family and friends. Born on May 7, 1953 in the Bronx, NY to the late Joseph and Anna (DePaolo) Abate he worked for Pratt & Whitney where he was nicknamed “Moose” and many years at Southington Hardware with “Uncle Lou” later retiring from Walmart as hardware Department Manager.

He is survived by his beloved wife Kathleen (Pasciuto) Abate and his brother Mark and wife Elena Abate of Puerto Rico, nieces Jennifer and husband Greg LeBrun of Southington and Theresa Abate of Bristol. He was predeceased by his sister JoAnn Testa. He will be missed by many family and friends from Southington to New York.

Aside from John’s love of the Beatles he had a passion for car shows and cruise nights. He organized and help promote many in the area for various charities know as Johnny B Goode. The most recent show benefit for the Sunshine Kids in Southington on June 11th.

A Memorial Mass will be held July 8, 2017 at 12 noon at St Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Southington. There are no calling hours and burial is private. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the sunshinekids.org.

