Obituary: Abraham Michael Hadder Jr., 73

Abraham Michael Hadder Jr. 73, of Southington, and formerly of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 30, 2017 at the Summit at Plantsville.

He was born in Derby the son of Laura Swan and the late Abraham M. Hadder Sr.

He was a self-employed general contractor. He loved to travel and enjoyed western movies, and drag racing and he used to build race cars. He will be remembered for many things but especially his sense of humor and his piercing blue eyes.

In addition to his mother he leaves behind his son Christopher Hadder and daughter-in-law Megan Statkiewicz, his daughter Amanda Hadder and son-in-law Michael Marcuccio as well as his two grandsons Anthony and Jaden. He also leaves his longtime companion Carmella Hooper, his brothers Robert and Frank Hadder and a large extended family.

Funeral and burial services will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 48, Southington CT 06489

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com