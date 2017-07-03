Man arrested for child pornography at Woodruff Street residence

Gary G. Termine, 52, of East Hampton, turned himself into Southington police on Friday, June 30 after learned about an active warant for his arrest surrounding an investigation into child pornography.

The warrant alleges that local police were dispatched to a residence on Woodruff Street after receiving reports about child pornography found at the residence. The complainant reported finding multiple photographs of child pornography in boxes located in a detached garage. A total of 48 images of suspected child pornography were located. Police traced these photographs back to Termine.

Termine was arrested and charged with second degree illegal possession of child pornography. He posted a $100,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court on July 10.