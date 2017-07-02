Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, July 1

These are the results for summer season contests for Saturday, July 1. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Bristol Blues Baseball: After their home game against the Pittsfield Suns (12-13) was postponed yesterday, due to rain, the Blues bounced back from their loss to the Brockton Rox (14-9) on Thursday to pull a game above .500 by edging the Worcester Bravehearts (11-13) by a pair of runs, 6-4, at home. The rain almost claimed its third game of the week from the Blues, but just a short delay was assessed in the sixth inning as storms moved through the state. The Blues struck first with three runs in the second, but the Bravehearts responded by knotting the score at 3-3 in the next inning. The Bravehearts took their first lead of the game with a run in the fifth until the Blues regained the lead for good with two in the bottom of the inning. With the bases loaded following three consecutive base hits, Mitch Williams shot the Blues out in front on two pitches with a RBI single. Mark Tumosa (2-for-4) capped off the victory after stealing home on an error by the catcher in the seventh. The Blues finished with 12 hits, stranding just four runners on base. Garrett Blaylock went 3-for-4 at the plate with a RBI and run scored. Jeff Shanfeldt went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Michael Genaro (1-0) started on the mound and picked up his first win of the season after going five innings with a strikeout, allowing six hits and four earned runs. John Natoli (3-0) relieved Genaro to go three innings with six strikeouts and a hit, and Tommy Curtin (0-1) closed to get his sixth save of the season. The Blues will wrap up the week when they travel to the Nashua Silver Knights (11-11) tomorrow. Bristol is currently 13-12 overall.

