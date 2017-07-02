Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, June 30

These are the results for summer season contests for Friday, June 30. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Bristol Blues Baseball: Bristol’s home game against the Pittsfield Suns (12-13) was postponed, due to rain. The Blues will wrap up the week when they host the divisional Worcester Bravehearts (11-12) tomorrow and then hit the road for the Nashua Silver Knights (11-11) on Sunday. Bristol is currently 12-12 overall.

