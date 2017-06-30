Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, June 28

These are the results for summer season contests for Wednesday, June 28. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Southington American Legion Baseball: Post 72 earned its fifth-straight win after edging Wolcott (6-8) by a run, 2-1, on the road. Brandon Kohl led off the second inning with a walk and advanced to third base on a couple of stolen bases. An out later, Kyle Semmel drove in Kohl on an infield error to give Southington a 1-0 advantage. With two outs in the sixth, Jake Babon extended Southington’s lead to two with an RBI single. Wolcott’s rally fell short after Matthew Warren hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the inning. Nick Borkowski (4-0) allowed a runner aboard first with one out in the seventh, but struck out the next two batters to seal the win. Borkowski threw a complete game with seven strikeouts, allowing four hits, an earned run, and a walk. Southington mustered just three hits. Southington will wrap up the week when they host Torrington (2-12) tomorrow. Post 72 is currently 11-4 overall.

Bristol Blues Baseball: The Blues earned their fourth-straight win and moved a game above .500 for the first time this season with a 5-2 victory over the Nashua Silver Knights (10-11) at home. The Silver Knights held a 2-1 lead after the opening inning until the Blues pulled ahead late in the contest. Cooper Mrowka tied the game with an RBI single in the sixth, and Garrett Blaylock hit the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. A batter later, Kyle Pileski capped off the victory with an RBI single that scored a pair of runs. The Blues finished with eight hits and two errors. Eight out of Bristol’s nine batters each finished with a hit. Tyler Kovalewich started on the mound and went six innings with a pair of strikeouts, allowing four hits. Anthony Morrone (4-1) picked up the win after relieving Kovalewich to go two innings. Tommy Curtin (0-1) closed to get his fifth save of the season. The Blues will wrap up the week with games against the Brockton Rox (13-8), divisional Pittsfield Suns (11-13), divisional Worcester Bravehearts (11-11), and Silver Knights. Bristol is currently 12-11 overall.

