Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, June 29

These are the results for summer season contests for Thursday, June 29. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Southington American Legion Baseball: Post 72 rounded out the week by earning its sixth-straight win with a 7-2 victory over Torrington (2-13) at home. Post 72 has now won 11 of its last 12 contests. Torrington jumped out on Southington and the scoreboard early with a pair of runs off a pair of base hits in the opening inning, but it didn’t take long for Southington to respond. In the bottom of the inning, Jonathan Gray cut the deficit to one after stealing home on a passed ball, and Bailey Robarge tied the game with a sacrifice fly for the second out. Dan Topper (2-for-3) hit the go-ahead run with an RBI double, and Kyle Semmel (2-for-3) capped off the rally with an RBI single. Southington went on to post two more runs in the second and a run in the sixth. Southington finished with six hits and an error. Robarge (3-1) started on the mound and picked up the win after going six innings with four strikeouts, allowing five hits and two earned runs. Justin Verilli closed to get his third save of the season. Southington will be back on the diamond next week with games against Avon (12-2-1), Torrington, Bristol (11-3), and Winsted (10-5-1). Post 72 is currently 12-4 overall and third in the Zone One Division behind Avon and Bristol.

Bristol Blues Baseball: Bristol’s four-game winning streak was snapped after the Blues fell by a few runs, 10-7, at the Brockton Rox (14-8), falling back to .500 on the season. The Rox scattered runs through the first few innings to hold a 5-0 advantage and capped off the victory with five runs off four hits in the fifth for insurance. The Blues responded with a run in the fifth, two in the sixth, and four in the ninth until their rally was cut short with a 4-6-3 double play to end the game. The Blues finished with 10 hits and two errors. Mitch Williams went 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored, a RBI, double, and walk. Nick Roy went 2-for-4 with a run scored. David Stiehl (0-3) started on the mound and was credited with the loss after going three innings with five hits, four earned runs, and three walks. Hayden Manning, Joel Torres, and Takoda Sitar (1-2) saw some action on the mound as well. Manning and Torres pitched in their first game of the season. The Blues will wrap up the week with games against the divisional Pittsfield Suns (12-13), divisional Worcester Bravehearts (11-12), and Nashua Silver Knights (11-11). Bristol is currently 12-12 overall and third in the West Division behind the Wachusett Dirt Dawgs (15-7) and Suns. Bristol’s home game against the Bravehearts on Monday, July 3 is Military Appreciation Night. All military, active or retired, will receive free admission to the game. The American Legion Post No. 2 Honor Guard will be performing an opening ceremony. Game time is 7 p.m.

