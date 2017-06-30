Obituary: Kenneth Gordon Russell, 71

Kenneth Gordon Russell, formerly of Southington, age 71 passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 28 surrounded by his family in North Port, Florida. Ken is survived by his cherished wife of 51 years, Diane Russell and their three children. Kelly Gray and her husband George (Butch) along with their five children, Evan, Jordan, Emily, Jonathan and Katie. Janet Zesut and her husband Bill, their children Carolyn and William. Kevin and his wife Rachel Russell, their son Lane and niece Skylar. His cousin in Scotland, Albert and his wife Doreen Adam as well as many life-long friends. Ken’s passing is preceded by his mother and father, Gordon and Helen Russell (Kulak), Ken’s sister Sandra (Sandy) Russell and Ken’s Father in law Agostino Pizzoferrato whom he shared a very special relationship.

Ken was a teacher of graphic arts for over twenty years at E.C. Goodwin Technical School of New Britain which was his trade for his entire career. He was also the proud owner of The Printing Center in Plainville, CT.

Ken’s world was his wife Diane. Ken and Diane had a passion for traveling and spur of the moment weekend getaways. Ken was a great family man and a loving father. His life was exemplified by his children and grandchildren. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and taking them out for ice-cream or to pick up “snackies”. He was an active member of The Italian American Club of Venice, Florida. His mantra was ‘Life is good’, as was he.

A celebration of Ken’s life will be held in Southington, Connecticut and will be a private service.