Police blotter for the June 30 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Tuesday,June 6 to Sunday,June 18:

Michael Badgley, 29, of 2786 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Marion, was arrested on June 14 and charged with possession of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, second degree criminal mischief, and conspiracy to commit second degree criminal mischief.

Lynze Khan, 23, of 61 Teri Ct., Southington, was arrested on June 14 and charged with possession of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, second degree criminal mischief, and conspiracy to commit second degree criminal mischief.

Lawrence J. Cardinal III, 22, of 191 Queen St., Southington, was arrested on June 14 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive in the proper lane.

Gary P. Raymond, 60, of 74 Savage St., Southington, was arrested on June 14 and charged with possession of narcotics, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle with tinted windows without a DMV tint sticker.

David Verchinski, 32, of 114 Meriden Ave., Southington, was arrested on June 15 and charged with disorderly conduct, second degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disobeying an officer’s signal.

John Farrell, 28, of 1621 N. Colony Rd., Meriden, was arrested on June 16 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Jennifer A. Wright, 47, of 24 Pine Grove Rd., Southington, was arrested on June 14 and charged with first degree criminal trespassing and sixth degree larceny.

Peter Sherman, 46, of 500 Darling St., Southington, was arrested on June 16 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Torrie Hyde, 30, of 103 Kingswood Dr., Southington, was arrested on June 16 and charged with sixth degree larceny, credit card theft, and illegal use of a credit card. In a second incident, Hyde was charged with sixth degree larceny, credit card theft, credit card fraud, second degree identity theft, and criminal impersonation.

Leo Giattino, 23, of 58 White Oak Lane, Wolcott, was arrested on June 16 and charged with disorderly conduct, third degree assault, first degree unlawful restraint, reckless endangerment, second degree harassment, and interfering with a 911 call.

Joseph Berger, 42, of 925 Oronoke Rd., Waterbury, was arrested on June 16 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree harassment.

David Mercer, 39, of 30 Darling St., Southington, was arrested on June 17 and charged with risk of injury to a minor, disorderly conduct, and second degree threatening. In a second incident, Mercer was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Norman Renaldi, 44, of last known address 75 Dogleg Dr., Meriden, was arrested on June 18 and charged with second degree larceny, first degree robbery, attempting robbery by carjacking, interfering with an officer, second degree attempted kidnapping, engaging police in pursuit, and possession of narcotics.

George Cook, 32, transient, was arrested on June 18 and charged with second degree failure to appear.