Obituary: Charles F. Roehl, 89

Charles F. Roehl, 89, of Southington passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at the Regency House in Wallingford. He was the husband of the late Geraldine (Fiorillo).

He was born January 31, 1928 in New Haven, the son of the late Herbert and Mary (O’Neill) Roehl.

Charles was a veteran of the Korean War serving with the U.S. Army. He retired from Stanley Works after many years. He was a former 1st Commander of the American Legion.

He is survived by a brother, William Roehl (Catherine) of North Haven; three sisters, Christine R. Johnson of North Haven, Mary Stimpson (Robert) of S. Carolina and Dorothy Kopasz (George) of Stratford along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased a brother, Herbert Roehl Jr.; three sisters, Delia Zampano. Eileen Creaser and Elizabeth Frederick.

Funeral services will be private.