Fire report for the June 30 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 45 incidents from Monday, June 12 to Monday, June 19:

Monday, June 12

8:29:22 a.m., 1020 W. Center St., Chemical spill or leak

12:57:35 p.m., 812 Queen St., People’s Bank, Brush or brush-and-grass mix

1:10:59 p.m., 318 Lazy Ln., Unauthorized burning

1:45:09 p.m., 777 Queen St., 7-Eleven, Service Call

6:31:52 p.m., 289 Little Fawn Rd., Service Call

8:39:16 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Dispatched and cancelled en route

9:10:29 p.m., 659 Prospect St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

10:59:52 p.m., 750 Queen St., Shop Rite, Alarm system sounded

Tuesday, June 13

6:58:49 a.m., 1071 S. Main St., Kennedy Middle School, Chemical spill or leak

8:04:23 a.m., 60 Pinecrest Dr., HazMat release investigation

8:18:55 a.m., 240 Town Line Rd., Uyemura, Unintentional transmission

6:34:29 p.m., 246 Laning St., Medical assist, assist EMS

7:18:21 p.m., 25 Darling st., Dave’s Auto, Passenger vehicle fire

8:19:08 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival

Wednesday, June 14

11:05:14 a.m., 1020 W. Center St., Chemical spill or leak

11:23:34 a.m., 41 Riverside Dr., Medical assist, assist EMS

Thursday, June 15

6:40:00 a.m., Welch Rd., and Norwood Dr., No Incident found on arrival

5:26:27 p.m., 3000 Mount Vernon Rd., Dispatched and cancelled en route

9:08:41 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation

Friday, June 16

8:29:13 a.m., 4 Pond Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS

9:44:12 a.m., 475 Flanders Rd., CO detector activation

4:45:10 p.m., 235 Queen St., Walmart, Lock-out

5:14:10 p.m., 861 S. Main St., Water evacuation

5:16:25 p.m., 55 Homesdale Ave., Lock-out

6:37:29 p.m., 210 Redstone St., Vehicle accident, general

10:06:30 p.m., Andrews St. and Long Bottom Rd., Vehicle accident, general

10:18:44 p.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Vehicle accident

Saturday, June 17

9:50:33 a.m., 80 School St., Assist police or other government entity

11:38:59 a.m., 40 Lagana Ave., Dispatched and cancelled en route

2:28:49 p.m., 125 Jude Ln., Golf Quest

4:08:08 p.m., 1393 Andrews St., Public service assistance

4:37:47 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit 30, Vehicle accident

Sunday, June 18

4:01:19 a.m., 871 Woodruff St., Detector activation, no fire

9:52:06 a.m., 1910 Mount Vernon Rd., Smoke detector activation

10:21:59 a.m., 60 Hemlock Dr., Outside equipment fire

12:13:56 p.m., 64 Knotter Dr., Comfort Suites, Smoke detector activation

12:34:27 p.m., Spring St. and West St., Vehicle accident

1:30:00 p.m., 235 Queen St., Walmart, Vehicle Accident

2:31:13 p.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, Gasoline or other flammable liquid

2:41:58 p.m., 720 Pleasant St., Alarm system sounded

3:53:17 p.m., 55 Michael Dr., Good intent call

7:44:36 p.m., 67 Carter Ln., Biological hazard, confirmed

7:51:06 p.m., 96 Birchcrest Dr., Winifred House, Lock-out

11:24:52 p.m., 223 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Smoke detector activation

Monday, June 19