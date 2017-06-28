Fire report for the June 30 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 45 incidents from Monday, June 12 to Monday, June 19:
Monday, June 12
- 8:29:22 a.m., 1020 W. Center St., Chemical spill or leak
- 12:57:35 p.m., 812 Queen St., People’s Bank, Brush or brush-and-grass mix
- 1:10:59 p.m., 318 Lazy Ln., Unauthorized burning
- 1:45:09 p.m., 777 Queen St., 7-Eleven, Service Call
- 6:31:52 p.m., 289 Little Fawn Rd., Service Call
- 8:39:16 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Dispatched and cancelled en route
- 9:10:29 p.m., 659 Prospect St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 10:59:52 p.m., 750 Queen St., Shop Rite, Alarm system sounded
Tuesday, June 13
- 6:58:49 a.m., 1071 S. Main St., Kennedy Middle School, Chemical spill or leak
- 8:04:23 a.m., 60 Pinecrest Dr., HazMat release investigation
- 8:18:55 a.m., 240 Town Line Rd., Uyemura, Unintentional transmission
- 6:34:29 p.m., 246 Laning St., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 7:18:21 p.m., 25 Darling st., Dave’s Auto, Passenger vehicle fire
- 8:19:08 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival
Wednesday, June 14
- 11:05:14 a.m., 1020 W. Center St., Chemical spill or leak
- 11:23:34 a.m., 41 Riverside Dr., Medical assist, assist EMS
Thursday, June 15
- 6:40:00 a.m., Welch Rd., and Norwood Dr., No Incident found on arrival
- 5:26:27 p.m., 3000 Mount Vernon Rd., Dispatched and cancelled en route
- 9:08:41 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation
Friday, June 16
- 8:29:13 a.m., 4 Pond Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 9:44:12 a.m., 475 Flanders Rd., CO detector activation
- 4:45:10 p.m., 235 Queen St., Walmart, Lock-out
- 5:14:10 p.m., 861 S. Main St., Water evacuation
- 5:16:25 p.m., 55 Homesdale Ave., Lock-out
- 6:37:29 p.m., 210 Redstone St., Vehicle accident, general
- 10:06:30 p.m., Andrews St. and Long Bottom Rd., Vehicle accident, general
- 10:18:44 p.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Vehicle accident
Saturday, June 17
- 9:50:33 a.m., 80 School St., Assist police or other government entity
- 11:38:59 a.m., 40 Lagana Ave., Dispatched and cancelled en route
- 2:28:49 p.m., 125 Jude Ln., Golf Quest
- 4:08:08 p.m., 1393 Andrews St., Public service assistance
- 4:37:47 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit 30, Vehicle accident
Sunday, June 18
- 4:01:19 a.m., 871 Woodruff St., Detector activation, no fire
- 9:52:06 a.m., 1910 Mount Vernon Rd., Smoke detector activation
- 10:21:59 a.m., 60 Hemlock Dr., Outside equipment fire
- 12:13:56 p.m., 64 Knotter Dr., Comfort Suites, Smoke detector activation
- 12:34:27 p.m., Spring St. and West St., Vehicle accident
- 1:30:00 p.m., 235 Queen St., Walmart, Vehicle Accident
- 2:31:13 p.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, Gasoline or other flammable liquid
- 2:41:58 p.m., 720 Pleasant St., Alarm system sounded
- 3:53:17 p.m., 55 Michael Dr., Good intent call
- 7:44:36 p.m., 67 Carter Ln., Biological hazard, confirmed
- 7:51:06 p.m., 96 Birchcrest Dr., Winifred House, Lock-out
- 11:24:52 p.m., 223 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Smoke detector activation
Monday, June 19
- 4:17:52 a.m., 64 Knotter Dr., Confort Suites, Smoke detector activation