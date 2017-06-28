Calendar House construction coming along

Construction crew members began pouring concrete slabs for the new Calendar House Senior Center building today, June 28.

Officials said that locals may see steel beams being erected in the next week, moving the process along. The new building should be completed by May 2018.

Once the new building is finished, the existing Calendar House will be demolished and the space will be used for additional parking.

A 360 degree digital tour of the new facility is available at calendarhouse.org. Click here for the detailed list of project updates.