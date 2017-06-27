Obituary: Matthew James Carta, 23

Matthew James Carta, 23, of Plantsville passed away on Friday June 23, 2017 at his home.

He was born on June 25, 1993 and was the son of David Carta of Plantsville and Sara St.Germain of Vernon. Matt had been employed by Techniart Inc of Farmington and Price Chopper.

Besides his parents he is survived by a sister Stephanie Carta of Southington, paternal grandparents Claudia Vellucci of Plantsville and Joseph Carta of W. Hartford, maternal grandparents William Black of Guilford and Jane Limbach of Southington. Matt is also survived by his aunt Megan Lighthouse of Rochester, NY, and 2 uncles Michael Carta of Bristol and Joseph Carta of Glastonbury along with numerous cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Friday at 11 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. in Southington. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-8. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. For directions and online condolences visit www.dellavecchiafh.com