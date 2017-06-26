Scoreboard: Sports results on Sunday, June 25

These are the results for summer season contests for Sunday, June 25. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Southington American Legion Baseball: Post 72 remained hot by rounding out the week without a loss, earning its fourth-straight win with a pair of victories in a doubleheader against Unionville (2-11) at home. Southington recorded its third shutout of the season by blanking Unionville, 4-0, in game one. Southington scored all four of its runs in the third inning. With no outs and the bases loaded, Josh Panarella put Southington on the board by drawing a walk. Bailey Robarge drove in two more runs with an RBI double. An out later, Brandon Kohl loaded the bases with a walk, and Jake Weed capped off the win with a ground ball to the third baseman that brought in Panarella on an error. Southington mustered just five hits. Brayden Cooney went 3-for-3 at the plate with a run scored, a double, and a walk. Bailey Robarge (2-1) started on the mound and picked up the win after going six innings with a pair of strikeouts, allowing three hits and a walk. Weed closed. Game two was a much tighter contest, but Southington managed to edge Unionville by a run, 4-3. Southington held a 1-0 advantage until Unionville took the lead with three runs off a wild pitch and an infield error in the fifth. With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning, Jake Babon cut the deficit to one by drawing a walk. As the next batter, Kohl drew another walk to knot the score at 3-3. Panarella led off the sixth and advanced to first on an infield error. Jonathan Gray (2-for-3) drove in Panarella for the go-ahead run with a base hit. Southington finished with seven hits and two errors. Dan Topper went 2-for-4 at the plate with a RBI and a run scored. Vinny Viturale (2-1) started on the mound and picked up the win after going five innings with four strikeouts, allowing three hits and two walks. Justin Verilli closed to get his second save of the season. Southington will be back on the diamond next week with games against Terryville (1-9-1), Wolcott (6-6), and Torrington (2-11). Post 72 is currently 10-4 overall and third behind Avon (10-1) and Bristol (8-3) in the Zone One Division.

Bristol Blues Baseball: Fifteen hits and five home runs earned the Blues their third-straight win and got them back to .500 on the season with a 13-8 victory at the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks (9-12). After three meetings, the Blues remain undefeated against the Sharks thus far on the year. The Blues managed to hold an 8-1 advantage after the first two innings of play with six runs in the first, but secured the win by scattering runs over the next five innings. Ben Maycock went 3-for-5 at the plate with a pair of RBI, a run scored, and a home run. Cooper Mrowka went 2-for-4 with four RBI, two runs scored, and a home run. Jake Frasca went 2-for-4 with three runs scored, two RBI, and a home run. Kyle Hodgson (2-0) started on the mound and went four innings with three strikeouts, allowing nine hits, six earned runs, and a walk. John Natoli (3-0) relieved Hodgson to pick up the win after going four innings with four hits, two strikeouts, and an earned run. Ian Halpin closed. The Blues will be back on the diamond next week with games against the divisional Worcester Bravehearts (10-10), Nashua Silver Knights (10-9), Brockton Rox (12-6), and divisional Pittsfield Suns (10-11). Bristol is currently 11-11 overall and second behind the Wachusett Dirt Dawgs (13-6) in the West Division, third in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League.

**Summer Records & Standings**

Southington American Legion Baseball:

ZONE 1 STANDINGS Record Win % GB Home Away RF RA Last 10 Streak NZR Avon 10-1 .909 – 6-1 4-0 54 16 9-1 Won 3 0-0 Bristol 8-3 .727 2 4-1 4-2 52 26 7-3 Won 3 1-1 Southington 10-4 .714 1.5 6-3 4-1 67 48 9-1 Won 4 0-0 Winsted 8-4 .667 2.5 6-0 2-4 68 27 7-3 Won 2 0-0 Simsbury 8-5 .615 3 4-3 4-2 69 63 6-4 Won 2 0-0 Wolcott 6-6 .500 4.5 3-2 3-4 42 38 4-6 Lost 2 0-0 Torrington 2-11 .154 9 1-5 1-6 34 115 1-9 Lost 4 0-0 Unionville 2-11 .154 9 1-4 1-7 52 64 2-8 Lost 5 0-0 Terryville 1-9-1 .136 8.5 1-4 0-5-1 15 55 0-9-1 Lost 2 0-0

Bristol Blues Baseball:

WEST DIVISION STANDINGS Record HRDW HRDL PTS PCT Streak Last 10 Pittsfield Suns 8-8 0 0 16 0.500 8L 2-8 Wachusett Dirt Dawgs 7-5 1 0 14 0.583 5W 7-3 Worcester Bravehearts 7-7 0 0 14 0.500 1L 5-5 Bristol Blues 7-8 0 0 14 0.467 4W 7-3

