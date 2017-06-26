Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, June 24

These are the results for summer season contests for Saturday, June 24. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Bristol Blues Baseball: The Blues earned their second-straight win by edging the Worcester Bravehearts (10-9) by a run, 5-4, for the third time this season. After scattering runs through the first four innings, the Bravehearts held a 4-0 advantage until the Blues made a late charge. Chris Davis started the rally after hitting into a fielder’s choice that drove in a run in the sixth. Jayson Gonzalez rounded out the inning by cutting the deficit to two with an RBI single that brought in Davis. In the seventh, Davis kept the rally going and brought the Blues to within one with a base hit that scored a run. With two outs and runners on second and third in the eighth, Nick Roy advanced to first on an errant throw from Worcester’s shortstop to first base and scored Brandon Grover (2-for-3) and Josh Zbierski for the go-ahead runs in the process. Tommy Curtin (0-1) allowed runners on first and third with two outs in the ninth, but managed to get his fourth save of the season with help from his defense. Gonzalez made a diving stop for a groundball at shortstop and flipped the ball to Mark Tumosa at second for the final out of the game. Ross Weiner (2-0) started on the mound and went five innings with three strikeouts, allowing eight hits, three earned runs, and three walks. Anthony Morrone (3-1) relieved Weiner to pick up the win after going three innings. Bristol finished with 11 hits and two errors. Logan Green went 3-for-4 at the plate with a run scored and a walk. The Blues will wrap up the week when they travel to the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks (9-11) tomorrow. Bristol is currently 10-11 overall.

