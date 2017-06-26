Obituary: Sally (Fasci) Dabkowski, 59

Sally (Fasci) Dabkowski, 59, of Southington, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family and friends, after a long, courageous battle with cancer, on Friday, June 23, 2017.

Born in Southington on April 27, 1958, Sally was the daughter of the late Joseph Fasci-Laporta and Grace (Burgar) Fasci. She was the beloved wife of Rich Dabkowski, with whom she shared 37 years of marriage and raised a loving family around whom she centered her life. Sally retired as a manager from Bed Bath and Beyond, where she leaves many friends and co-workers.

In addition to her husband, she leaves her children, Richard Dabkowski, Jr. and his wife, Melissa of Marlborough, Michael Dabkowski of Chicago, and Jessica Dabkowski of Simsbury; her four sisters, Melony Roper of Southington, Tina Moselsky of Terryville, Laura Walonoski of Bristol and Geri Barbour of Southington; her mother and father-in-law, Ed and Shirley Dabkowski and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, Sally may be remembered with contributions to Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd, Newington, CT 06111.

Funeral services in celebration of Sally’s life will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville. Family and friends may gather on Wednesday evening, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlantsvilleFuneralHome.com

“I Love You to the Moon and Back!”