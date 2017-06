On Friday, May 10, SoCCA was filled with sound during the “Women in Song” event coordinated by Becca Hasko. The night included female performers of poetry and music at the Southington Community Cultural Arts Center, and the event raised $400 to support the Prudence Crandall Center. From left, SoCCA executive director Mary DeCroce, Prudence Crandall Center development director Carolyn Jasper, and Hasko.