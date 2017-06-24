Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, June 21

These are the results for summer season contests for Wednesday, June 21. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Southington American Legion Baseball: Post 72 recorded its second shutout of the season after blanking Winsted (6-4), 2-0, at home. Following singles by Josh Panarella and Kyle Semmel with two outs in the fifth inning, Mason Dibble drove them in on an infield error. Southington mustered just two hits. Nick Borkowski (3-0) started on the mound and picked up his third win of the season after throwing a complete game shutout with three strikeouts, allowing eight hits and two walks. Southington will wrap up the week when they travel to Bristol (5-2) on Thursday and then return home to host Unionville (2-7) for a doubleheader on Sunday. Post 72 is currently 7-4 overall.

Bristol Blues Baseball: After beginning the week with a loss to the Suns at home, the Blues bounced back with a 9-6 victory at the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks (8-9). The Sharks held a 5-2 advantage after the fourth inning until the Blues took the lead for good with seven runs in the sixth and seventh innings combined. Logan Green (2-for-5) and Mark Tumosa (2-for-4) drove in a pair of runs with base hits, and Jake Frasca rounded out the sixth with a solo home run. In the seventh, Garret Blaylock (2-for-5) scored two with a double, and Nick Roy (3-for-5) capped off the win with a two-run home run. Martha Vineyard’s rally came up short with a run in the eighth. The Blues finished with 15 hits and two errors. David Stiehl (0-2) started on the mound and went four innings with three strikeouts, allowing six hits, four earned runs, and two walks. Takoda Sitar (1-2) started on the mound and picked up his first win of the season after relieving Stiehl to go four and two-thirds innings with five strikeouts, four hits, two walks, and an earned run. Ian Halpin closed to earn his first save of the season. The Blues will wrap up the week with games against the North Shore Navigators (2-12), Sharks, and divisional Worcester Bravehearts (7-8). Bristol is currently 8-9 overall.

