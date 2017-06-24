Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, June 20

These are the results for summer season contests for Tuesday, June 20. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Bristol Blues Baseball: Bristol’s four-game winning streak was snapped after falling by a pair of runs, 13-11, to the Pittsfield Suns (9-8) in extra innings at home. After scoring at least one run through the first four innings, the Blues held a 10-5 advantage after the seventh inning, but the Suns rallied to tie the game and send the contest into extra innings with five runs on two wild pitches, a single, fielder’s choice, and walk in the eighth. Sean Phelan shot the Suns out in front with a base hit that drove in a run in the 10th. An RBI single by Alex Parkos and RBI double by Andre Marreo capped off the win for the Suns. The Blues fell short with a run in the bottom of the inning. The Blues finished with 12 hits and three errors, including three home runs. Nick Roy went 3-for-5 at the plate with two RBI, two runs scored, and a home run. Jeff Shanfeldt went 2-for-5 with four RBI, two runs scored, and two home runs. Ben Maycock went 2-for-4 with three RBI, two runs scored, and a home run. Six different pitchers entered the game for the Blues. Tyler Kovalewich started on the mound and went five innings with five strikeouts, allowing seven hits, four earned runs, and four walks. Tommy Curtin (0-1) was credited with the loss after going one and two-thirds innings with three strikeouts, three hits, two earned runs, and a walk. Takoda Sitar (1-2) closed. The Blues will wrap up the week with games against the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks (8-8), North Shore Navigators (2-12), and divisional Worcester Bravehearts (7-7). Bristol is currently 7-9 overall.

