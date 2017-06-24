Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, June 22

These are the results for summer season contests for Thursday, June 22. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Southington American Legion Baseball: Post 72 earned its second-straight win after edging Bristol (6-3) by a run, 6-5. With the game tied at 3-3 after the fourth inning, Jake Babon and Dan Topper got on base with a walk and bunt in the fifth. With two outs, Jake Weed gave Southington a two-run lead after driving in Babon and Topper with a base hit. Bristol knotted the score at 5-5 with a run off a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning, eventually sending the contest into extra innings. With one out in the eighth, Brandon Kohl hit an infield fly ball, but Bristol’s third baseman could not make the catch. Kohl advanced to third base on a pair of steals and scored the game-winning run on a passed ball. Justin Verilli allowed two runners to get on base in the bottom of the inning, but managed to get the save by forcing Bristol to fly out and strike out to end the game. Connor McDonough (2-1) started on the mound and picked up the win after going seven innings with a strikeout, allowing four hits, two walks, and an earned run. Southington finished with 10 hits and two errors. Bailey Robarge went 3-for-4 at the plate with a run scored. Mason Dibble went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored. Southington will wrap up the week by hosting Unionville (2-8) for a doubleheader on Sunday. Post 72 is currently 8-4 overall.

Bristol Blues Baseball: The Blues suffered back-to-back losses in the same night after taking a trip to the North Shore Navigators (4-12). The Blues went scoreless in game one, 3-0. The Navigators posted a run off a base hit in the fourth inning and two off a triple and outfield error in the fifth. The Blues mustered just two hits. Jacob Wallace (0-2) threw a complete game on the mound with four strikeouts, allowing five hits, three earned runs, and a walk. The Blues lost game two by a count of 8-1. The Blues tied the game with a run in the fourth, 1-1, until the Navigators took the lead for good with seven runs in the fourth and fifth innings combined. The Blues finished with six hits. Chris Davis went 2-for-3 at the plate with two doubles. Garrett Blaylock went 2-for-3 as well. Keith Grant (0-1) started on the mound and was credited with the loss after going three and two-thirds innings, allowing seven hits, three earned runs, and two walks. John Natoli (2-0) relieved Grant to go an inning, and Brandon Fox closed. The Blues will wrap up the week with games against the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks (9-9) and the divisional Worcester Bravehearts (9-8). Bristol is currently 8-11 overall.

