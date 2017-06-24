Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, June 23

These are the results for summer season contests for Friday, June 23. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Bristol Blues Baseball: The Blues ended their two-game losing streak with a one-run triumph, 7-6, over the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks (9-10) at home. The Sharks held a 6-3 advantage until the Blues erupted for four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. With no outs and runners on second and third, Mark Tumosa cut the deficit to a run after driving in a pair of runs with a base hit. Nick Roy followed up by tying the game on an RBI single, and a batter later, Chris Davis hit the go-ahead run with a base knock. The Blues finished with eight hits and two errors. Malachi Edmond (0-1) started on the mound and went five and two-thirds innings with three strikeouts, allowing 10 hits, five earned runs, and three walks. Anthony Morrone (2-1) relieved Edmond to pick up the win in one and one-third innings of work. Jake Frasca closed to get the save, tossing five strikeouts. The Blues will wrap up the week when they host the divisional Worcester Bravehearts (10-8) tomorrow and then hit the road for the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks (9-10) on Sunday. Bristol is currently 9-11 overall.

