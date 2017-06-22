BOE appoints new Flanders principal

During their June 22 meeting, the Southington Board of Education unanimously appointed Katie T. Guerrette as principal of Flanders Elementary School. Her appointment was originally scheduled for last month, but because the budget was not finalized, the board held off until this week.

Former principal Pat Mazzarella retired in December, and two district staff members, Sally Kamerbeek and Charity Baker, worked together as acting principals for the duration of the school year.

Guerrette was among 90 applicants, progressing to the top three finalists who came before the board. She will begin her career at Flanders on July 1, 2017.

