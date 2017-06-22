BFL offers free summer lunches for kids, teens

Beginning June 26, Bread for Life will be providing free healthy lunches and fun activities for kids and teens in local neighborhoods. There are no sign-ups or paperwork to participate, and any child interested in attending can do so.

Every Monday and Wednesday this summer, the program will be at Wheeler Village and the Summerbrook Apartments from 12 to 1 p.m. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, it will be at the Derynoski School playground from 12 to 1 p.m. A kick-off pizza party is scheduled for June 26 and June 27, and Valentine the Clown will attend on June 28 and June 29.

A calendar of activities will be handed out the first week of the program. Planned activities include face painting, cupcake decorating, yoga, art projects, musical guest, and POUND fitness class.

Questions can be directed to BFL director Donna Ayer at (860) 276-8389 or donna@southingtonbreadforlife.org.