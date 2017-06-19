Warrant issued for second suspect in robbery, kidnapping

The Southington Police Department Detective Division has identified the second suspect in the robbery of the People United Bank inside Stop & Shop at 505 N. Main St. in Southington and the subsequent carjacking.

A warrant has been issued for Lamar McCarthy, 31, of 9 Gorham Ave. in Bloomfield, charging him with three counts of first degree kidnapping, second degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second degree robbery, second degree larceny, robbery involving an occupied vehicle (carjacking), and engaging in pursuit.

McCarthy is described as a 31-year-old black male. He is 5’9” and weighs approximately 165 pounds. If anyone has information on McCarthy’s whereabouts or sees him, call 911 or your local police department.

For more information, visit: http://southingtonobserver.com/2017/06/19/man-arrested-for-bank-robbery-and-kidnapping/