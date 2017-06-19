Scoreboard: Sports results on Sunday, June 18

These are the results for summer season contests for Sunday, June 18. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Outdoor Track & Field: Amanda Howe, Megan Biscoglio, and a few relays traveled to the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensborough, NC for the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation’s New Balance Nationals Outdoor competition, which was held at from Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18. Amanda Howe broke her own school record (152’5”) for the second time this year after finishing 11th in the girls hammer throw championship with a distance of 154 feet, 7 inches, beating out 24 girls to win the girls hammer throw emerging elite with a mark of 152 feet. Howe also placed third (139’4”) in the girls discus throw emerging elite to Bloomfield’s Brittany Jones (144’) and Piper Klinger (140’8”) of the Infinity Throwing Club in Pennsylvania and 21st (134’2”) in the girls discus throw championship. Megan Biscoglio tied for 19th (11’0.25”) in the girls pole vault emerging elite. Southington’s girls 1600m sprint medley took 13th (4:15.87) in the emerging elite, and the girls 800 sprint medley took 29th (1:53.34) in the emerging elite. The boys 800m sprint medley took 34th (1:38.58) in the emerging elite.

Southington American Legion Baseball: Post 72 split their doubleheader series at Simsbury (3-3-1). Southington earned its fifth-straight by taking game one by a run, 5-4. However, Southington’s five-game winning streak didn’t last long and was quickly snapped after Simsbury took the second game decisively, 9-1. Post 72 will be back on the diamond this week with games against Winsted (5-3) on Wednesday, June 21, Bristol (5-1-1) on Thursday, June 22, and a doubleheader against Unionville (2-6) on Sunday, June 25. Southington is currently 6-4 overall.

Bristol Blues Baseball: The Blues continued their hot streak by earning their fourth-straight win with an 11-7 victory over the first-place Brockton Rox (9-3) of the East Division, getting to within a game of .500 on the year. After beginning with an 0-6 record, the Blues have now won seven of their last nine games. The Rox jumped out to an early 3-0 lead with three runs in the second inning, but their lead didn’t last long. The Blues posted a run in the bottom of the inning and snatched the lead for good with six runs in the third, scattering runs over the next three innings. Bristol finished with 17 hits, as seven Blues registered at least two hits at the plate. Chris Davis went 3-for-5 with an RBI, a run scored, and a double. Jeff Shanfeldt (3 RBIs) and Cooper Mrowka (2 RBIs) contributed as well. Kyle Hodgson (2-0) started on the mound and picked up the win after going five innings with a strikeout, allowing nine hits, five earned runs, and a walk. John Natoli (2-0) relieved Hodgson to go two innings with three strikeouts, and Jacob Wallace (0-1) closed with a pair of strikeouts. The Blues will be back on the diamond this week with games against the divisional Pittsfield Suns (8-8), Marthas Vineyard Sharks (8-7), North Shore Navigators (2-11), and divisional Worcester Bravehearts (7-7). The Suns are currently in first place of the West Division. Bristol is now 7-8 overall.

**Summer Records & Standings**

Southington American Legion Baseball:

ZONE 1 STANDINGS Record Win % GB Home Away RF RA Last 10 Streak NZR Avon 7-1 .875 – 4-1 3-0 38 12 7-1 Lost 1 0-0 Bristol 5-1-1 .786 1 3-0-1 2-1 23 10 5-1-1 Tied 1 1-1 Winsted 5-3 .625 2 3-0 2-3 50 19 5-3 Won 3 0-0 Southington 6-4 .600 2 3-3 3-1 51 40 6-4 Lost 1 0-0 Wolcott 4-3-1 .563 2.5 2-1-1 2-2 30 27 4-3-1 Won 1 0-0 Simsbury 4-4-1 .500 3 2-2 2-2-1 51 42 4-4-1 Won 1 0-0 Unionville 2-6 .250 5 1-2 1-4 36 37 2-6 Won 1 0-0 Torrington 2-8 .200 6 1-5 1-3 32 99 2-8 Lost 1 0-0 Terryville 1-6-1 .188 5.5 1-2 0-4-1 10 35 1-6-1 Lost 2 0-0

Bristol Blues Baseball:

WEST DIVISION STANDINGS Record HRDW HRDL PTS PCT Streak Last 10 Pittsfield Suns 8-8 0 0 16 0.500 8L 2-8 Wachusett Dirt Dawgs 7-5 1 0 14 0.583 5W 7-3 Worcester Bravehearts 7-7 0 0 14 0.500 1L 5-5 Bristol Blues 7-8 0 0 14 0.467 4W 7-3

