Obituary: Anthony M. Matarazzo, 90

Anthony M. Matarazzo, 90, of Southington passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at home after a courageous battle with bladder cancer. He was the husband of the late Pearl (Hall) Matarazzo.

He was born in Southington on May 12, 1927, the son of the late Frank and Julia (Mongillo) Matarazzo. He was an Army Veteran of WWII. Prior to his retirement Anthony co-owned and operated the Country Restaurant in Plantsville for many years.

He is survived by his two grandsons Michael and Anthony Bohlman both of Southington, a great granddaughter Natasha Bohlman and a great-great grandson Kay Jay. He was predeceased by a daughter Catherine Bohlman.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 11 am St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd. Burial with military honors will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. on Wednesday morning from 9:30 am to10:30 am.

