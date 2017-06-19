Man arrested for bank robbery and kidnapping

Southington police have arrested one man and are still looking for a second suspect from a bank robbery and kidnapping on June 18 at the People’s Bank inside the Southington Stop & Shop at 505 N. Main St.

Norman Renaldi, 44, of Dogleg Rd. Meriden, was arrested and charged with first degree robbery, second degree larceny, three counts of criminal attempt to second degree kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit robbery involving an occupied motor vehicle (carjacking), engaging in pursuit, interfering with an officer, and illegal possession of narcotics.

Police received a call for a hold-up alarm at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Friday. It was reported that a male suspect, Renaldi, entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. He exited the store with $12,669.00 and got into a red minivan operated by a second suspect. The suspect vehicle left the area and headed northbound on Route 10. An officer saw the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it in the area of the Walmart store on Queen Street.

To avoid the officer, the suspect vehicle did a u-turn, striking another vehicle before fleeing southbound on Rt. 10. In the area of the intersection of N. Main Street and Curtiss Street, the suspect vehicle had a tire go flat. The vehicle continued to drive until it reached the area of the Shell Gas station, located at 212 Main St., where it pulled to the side of the road.

There, the two suspects fled the vehicle. Renaldi was taken into custody by police, but the second suspect got into a white Jeep Cherokee that was at one of the gas pumps at the Shell Station and drove away, leaving the male who had been pumping gas at that location. The male’s wife and grandchildren (ages 6 and 3) were still inside the vehicle at the time the second suspect fled the area in it.

A short time later, all three victims were released from the vehicle at a commuter lot off of Exit 26 of I-84 near the Cheshire-Waterbury line. No injuries were reported.

Renaldi is being held on a $500,000 bond and was scheduled to appear at the Bristol Court on Monday, June 19. Officers recovered all of the money that was reported stolen.

At this point, Southington detectives are still actively following leads in an attempt to identify the co-conspirator. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. A. Tillotson at (860) 378-1667 or atillotson@southingtonpolice.org.

Tips can also be reported to the anonymous tip line at (860) 276-1234.