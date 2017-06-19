Chamber offers discounted day at Lake Compounce

The Southington Chamber of Commerce and Lake Compounce once again partnered to offer the ninth annual Chamber Day at the Lake.

This Friday, June 23, locals can enjoy the nation’s oldest theme park from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for a discounted price. Tickets through the Chamber are just $25 per person and include parking, admission, rides, water park, attractions, and a dinner buffet.

Participants do not need to be chamber members or Southington residents. To take advantage of the offer, purchase tickets through the Southington Chamber at 31 Liberty Street, Suite 210 or by calling (860) 628-8036 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets can also be reserved at lisa@southingtonchamber.com.