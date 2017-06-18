Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, June 17

These are the results for summer season contests for Saturday, June 17. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Bristol Blues Baseball: The Blues continued their steady climb to .500 on the season after earning their third-straight win with a 7-4 victory at the Seacoast Mavericks (5-8). The Mavericks held a one-run advantage, 2-1, until the Blues captured the lead for good in the fourth inning. Mitch Guilmette hit a solo home run, and Brandon Grover drew a walk with the bases loaded to bring in a run. Kyle Pileski drove in two more runs with a base hit in the fifth. The Mavericks cut the deficit to one with a pair of runs in the sixth, but Mitch Williams (2-for-3) added a couple more runs for insurance with an RBI single in the seventh. Bristol finished with eight hits and committed two errors. Ross Weiner (2-0) started on the mound and picked up the win after going five innings with six strikeouts, allowing five hits, four earned runs, and three walks. Ian Halpin relieved Weiner to go three innings with three strikeouts, and Tommy Curtin closed with a pair of strikeouts to get his third save of the season. The Blues will wrap up the week when they return home to host the Brockton Rox (9-2) tomorrow. Game time is 6 p.m. The Rox are currently in first place of the East Division. Bristol is currently 6-8 overall.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.