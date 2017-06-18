Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, June 16

These are the results for summer season contests for Friday, June 16. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Southington American Legion Baseball: Post 72 stayed hot after earning their fourth-straight win with a 14-2 rout of Simsbury (3-3-1) in five innings at home, tying their largest win of the season. It was the second time Post 72 mercy ruled a team this year, both coming a game apart. Southington scored all of their runs in the third inning off 10 of their 11 hits, four walks, two errors, and a hit batter. Josh Panarella was perfect at the plate after going 2-for-2 with a run scored. Brayden Cooney went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, two runs scored, and a double. Dan Topper went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Bailey Robarge (3 RBIs) and Jake Babon (2 RBIs) contributed as well. Connor McDonough (1-1) started on the mound and picked up his first win of the season after going four innings with five strikeouts, allowing three hits, two walks, and two earned runs. Nick Borkowski (2-0) closed. Post 72 isn’t done with Simsbury just yet. Southington will wrap up the week with a doubleheader at Memorial Park against Simsbury on Sunday. Game one is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Southington is currently 5-3 overall.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.