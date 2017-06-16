Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, June 14

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests, including summer season contests, for Wednesday, June 14. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Outdoor Track & Field: Southington traveled to Willow Brook Park in New Britain to compete in the two-day event, the CIAC’s outdoor track multi-event championships. As the only male athlete to represent the Blue Knights in the multi-event, Cameron Clynes took 31st (4,271) out of 62 athletes in the decathlon. Clynes highest finish came in the second-to-last event, the javelin throw, where he earned a sixth-place mark of 39.29m. Southington did not have a Lady Knight compete in the heptathlon. In the steeplechase events, Southington leaders included Kate Kemnitz (6th, 7:53.63) in the girls 2000m, Ryan Slesinski (3rd, 6:55.93) in the boys 2000m, and Conner Leone (12th, 10:36.46) in the boys 3000m. Jeffrey Hannigan finished right behind Slesinski in the fourth (7:02.51) in the boys 2000m steeplechase, giving Southington a pair of male medalists in the event for the first time in years. Amanda Howe finished as runner-up to Bloomfield’s Brittany Jones (162’2”) in the hammer throw with a distance of 142 feet, 10 inches. Julia Groll was not far behind with an eight-place mark of 113 feet, 11 inches. Howe and Megan Biscoglio will make the trip down to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensborough, NC for the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation’s New Balance Nationals Outdoor competition this weekend, which will be held at from Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18. Howe will be competing in the emerging elite and championship for the discus and hammer throw. Biscoglio will be competing in the emerging elite for the pole vault. Southington will also be sending down a boys and girls 800m sprint medley, and a girls 1600m sprint medley, to compete alongside with Howe and Biscoglio.

Southington American Legion Baseball: Post 72 earned its second-straight win to come even at .500 on the season with a 15-3 mercy ruling of Torrington (1-6) on the road. Seven runs off six hits in the third inning and eight runs off four hits and a pair of errors in the fourth and fifth innings combined ended the game quickly for Post 72. Southington finished with 11 hits. Jake Weed went 2-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs, a run scored, and a double. Jake Babon went 2-for-2 with three runs scored, two RBIs, a triple, and a double. Nick Borkowski picked up his first win of the season after starting on the mound to go three innings with four strikeouts, allowing five hits. Justin Verilli closed with three hits, two earned runs, and one walk. Post 72 will wrap up the week with games against Unionville (1-4) and Simsbury (3-2). Southington is currently 3-3 overall.

Bristol Blues Baseball: Although they gave up 13 hits, the Blues managed to end their two-game losing streak by edging the Worchester Bravehearts (6-5) by a run, 6-5, at home. The Blues held a 4-3 lead after the fifth inning, until the Bravehearts made a late charge. With two outs in the eighth, Brett Coffel and Mariano Ricciardi gave the Bravehearts a one-run advantage with an RBI double and single. But in the ninth, Chris Davis came up with the game-winning hit on a walk-off double that scored Nick Roy and Kyle Pileski. The Blues finished with eight hits. Mitch Guilmette went 2-for-4 at the plate. Michael Genaro started on the mound and went five innings with a strikeout, allowing nine hits, three earned runs, and a walk. John Natoli (2-0) picked up the win to close with four hits and three strikeouts. The Blues will wrap up the week with games against the North Shore Navigators (1-9), the Seacoast Mavericks (5-7), and Brockton Rox (6-2). Bristol is currently 4-8 overall.

