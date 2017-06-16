Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, June 13

These are the results for summer season contests for Tuesday, June 13. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Southington American Legion Baseball: Southington’s two-game losing streak ended after Post 72 earned its second win of the season with a 3-1 victory over Wolcott (3-2) at home. Matthew Warren put Wolcott on the board first after driving in a run with a triple in the first inning. Dan Topper tied the game with a fielder’s choice that scored the leadoff batter in the bottom of the inning. Brayden Cooney hit the go-ahead runs with a triple in the fifth. Jonathan Gray went 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored, as Southington mustered just four hits. Bailey Robarge (1-0) started on the mound and threw a complete game with six strikeouts, allowing six hits, three walks, and an earned run. Post 72 will wrap up the week with games against Torrington (1-5), Unionville (0-4), and Simsbury (3-1). Southington is currently 2-3 overall.

Bristol Blues Baseball: Despite four errors, the Wachusett Dirt Dawgs (4-5) still managed to hand the Blues their second-straight loss by a run, 5-4, at their place. With the game tied 2-2 after the fifth inning, Christian Fedko put the Dirt Dawgs ahead with a bases-clearing triple that drove in a pair of runs in the seventh. The Blues responded to knot the score at 4-4 after Max Goione (2-for-3) drove in Jeff Shanfeldt on an infield error and Brandon Grover scored on a wild pitch. However, an RBI double by Joe Jumonville secured the win for the Dirt Dawgs in the bottom of the inning. The Blues finished with seven hits and stranded 11 runners on base. Mark Tumosa went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a double. Keith Grant started on the mound and went six innings with six strikeouts, allowing seven hits, two earned runs, and a walk. Jake Frasca relieved Grant to go an inning, and Jacob Wallace (0-1) was credited with the loss after closing. The Blues will wrap up the week with games against the divisional Worcester Bravehearts (6-4), North Shore Navigators (1-8), Seacoast Mavericks (4-7), and Brockton Rox (5-2). Bristol is currently 3-8 overall.

