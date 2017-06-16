Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, June 15

These are the results for summer season contests for Thursday, June 15. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Southington American Legion Baseball: Post 72 kept rolling and jumped a game above .500 for the first time this season after earning its third-straight win, edging Unionville (1-5) by a run, 7-6, on the road. Southington held a 3-2 lead after the fourth inning, but four runs off three walks, two hits, and an error gave Unionville a 6-4 lead after the fifth. However, Southington answered. With one out and runners on first and second, Bailey Robarge cut the deficit to a run with an RBI single. An out later, Jonathan Gray (2-for-5) hit the go-ahead runs to score two on a base hit. Jake Weed walked the first batter in the bottom of the inning, but managed to get Unionville to fly out for the first out and hit into a 4-6-3 double play to end the game. Weed went three and two thirds innings and finished with three strikeouts, allowing seven walks, two hits, and two earned runs. Vinny Viturale (1-0) started on the mound and picked up the win after tossing three and a third innings with five strikeouts, four hits, an earned run, and a walk. Southington finished with 10 hits and committed three errors. Josh Panarella went 2-for-3 at the plate with a pair of RBIs, a run scored, and a sacrifice fly. Dan Topper went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a double. Post 72 will wrap up the week with three games against Simsbury (3-2-1). Post 72 will host the first game on Friday, and the last two will be played as a double header at Memorial Field in Simsbury on Sunday. Southington is currently 4-3 overall.

Bristol Blues Baseball: The Blues earned their second-straight win with a 7-2 victory over the North Shore Navigators (1-10) at home. The Navigators posted two runs in the first inning, but wouldn’t score again for the rest of the contest. The Blues scattered runs in the third and fifth innings, including five runs off five hits in the eighth, finishing the game with 10 hits. Chris Davis was perfect at the plate and a hit shy of the cycle after going 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, a run scored, a triple, and a double. Jake Frasca went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Malachi Edmond (0-1) started on the mound and went five innings with four strikeouts, allowing four hits, three walks, and two earned runs. Anthony Morrone (1-1) picked up the win after relieving Edmond to go three innings with three strikeouts, two walks, and one hit. Nick Rubino (0-1) closed. The Blues will wrap up the week when they travel to the North Shore Navigators (1-10) on Saturday and then return home to host the Brockton Rox (7-2) on Sunday. Bristol is currently 5-8 overall.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.