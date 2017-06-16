Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, June 12

These are the results for summer season contests for Monday, June 12. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Bristol Blues Baseball: Bristol’s three-game winning streak was snapped after the Blues fell, 8-4, to the Brockton Rox (5-2) at home. The Blues held a 2-0 lead after the first inning, but the Rock managed to knot the score with a pair of runs in the third and eventually secure the win with the help of five runs over six hits and a couple of errors in the fifth and sixth innings combined. The Blues finished with seven hits and four errors. Mitch Guilmette went 3-for-4 at the plate with a pair of RBIs, a run scored, and a walk. Davis Stiehl (0-2) started on the mound and was credited with the loss after going five innings with three strikeouts, allowing seven hits, three walks, and two earned runs. Ian Halpin and Takoda Sitar (0-2) saw some action on the mound as well. The Blues will wrap up the week with games against the divisional Wachusett Dirt Dawgs (3-5), divisional Worcester Bravehearts (5-4), North Shore Navigators (1-7), Seacoast Mavericks (4-6), and Rox. Bristol is currently 3-7 overall.

