On June 6, UNICO of Southington hosted the National Italian Honor Society induction event at the Aqua Turf where 10 Southington High School students were honored. Katarina Aulbach, Gabby Bassi-Belanger, Nicoletta Belales, Medina Iljazi (not pictured), Alexa Imme, Mikaela June, Anthony Riccio, Isabella Scalise, Kayla Sica, and Julia Wells were inducted into the society for the upcoming 2017-18 school year.