Woman arrested for letting preschooler wander near rail-trail

Police arrested Tracy Lynn Dagata, 47, of Southington, after a 4-year-old in her care was found wandering near the rail trail in Southington.

Police were dispatched on June 11, at approximately 5:35 p.m., when two witnesses walking on the Southington linear trail reported a wandering child in the area of W. Center Street and Bristol Street with no adult supervision.

According to the investigation, the child was playing with another juvenile relative in the front yard of Dagata’s residence on Germania Street, and he walked away while Dagata was in the back yard.

No medical attention was needed. The child was not injured and was left in the custody of a neighbor after the Connecticut Department of Children and Families was contacted. No further details on the victim will be provided.

Dagata was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a child. She was released on a $2,500 bond with a court appearance scheduled for June 19 in Bristol.