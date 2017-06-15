Obituary: Frederick H. Nowak, 91

Frederick H. Nowak, age 91, died on Sunday June 11, 2017 at the Summit Nursing Home in Plantsville. CT.

He was born in New Hampton, Iowa, the only son of Edward and Adele Nowak. Fred enjoyed both listening to and playing music. He played several instruments including the piano, organ, violin and recorder. Classical and jazz were among his favorite genres.

After marrying his wife Emilie Bachtrog, and moving to NYC in the early 50s. He attended the Cooper Union School of Engineering night’s while working full time days, and was then employed by Otis Elevator where he worked for over 40 years. At the time of his retirement he had held over 20 patents. Fred was a selfless man who always thought of others first.

He was predeceased by his wife Emilie, and his grandson Erik. He leaves behind a son Edward Nowak, a daughter Linda Belcourt and husband Ronald Belcourt, a granddaughter Laura Lanza, a grandson Edward Nowak, and a great grandson Orion Lanza. He was loved by his family, and will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting the family.