Man arrested for road rage incident

Police arrested Paul Haburay, 58, of Hart Street in Southington after a road rage incident led to an assault on another driver.

Police were dispatched to the area of 836 Marion Ave. on June 9, at approximately 8:30 p.m., on a report of a fighting incident. When police arrived they found Haburay and a woman with swelling under her eyes from the fight.

The victim reported that she was operating her vehicle on Marion Avenue when she drove up behind a pick-up truck operated by Haburay. He swerved to the left before pulling over to the right side of the road. The victim though that Haburay wanted her to pass his vehicle, so she drove around his truck and continued on Marion Avenue.

Allegedly, the truck got behind the victim, causing the driver to think that Haburay was going to rear end her on purpose. This continued until the victim pulled into a parking lot on Marion Avenue, followed by Haburay

Both parties exited their vehicles, and the two began to argue. Haburay was reported as yelling at the victim before punching her without warning or provocation. The victim went into the building before obtaining Haburay’s license plate number and leaving the area. She refused treatment from ambulance personnel on scene.

Haburay was taken into custody at his residence without incident and charged with third degree assault and illegal operation of a motor vehicle with intent to harass or intimidate. He was released on a $2,000 bond with a court appearance scheduled for June 19 in Bristol.