Southington’s all-New England girls: Howe wins discus championship; Biscoglio places second in pole vault

Southington sent just two juniors—Amanda Howe and Megan Biscoglio—to the 72nd annual New England Interscholastic track and field championships, held at Norwell High School in Norwell, Mass. on Saturday, June 10. But the Knights welcomed back two New England medalists.

Amanda Howe came away with a regional title, and Biscoglio beat all but one in her event, as Southington track and field saved its best for last.

Howe edged Bloomfield’s Brittany Jones by 2 feet, 7 inches to be crowned New England champion in the discus throw, beating out 26 athletes to take the regional title with a heave of 144 feet, 8 inches. Howe broke her own school record (139’9”) for the sixth time this season.

Howe’s and Jones’ throw at the regional meet were the farthest throws in the discus in New England this season. Howe finished third in the event at the regional meet last year.

“She felt that it wasn’t even that great of a throw, in terms of her technique,” said Southington coach Connor Green. “But then when she heard her mark, she was smiling nonstop and was really happy. It was pretty awesome to see.”

Howe also took seventh in the shot put with a mark of 38 feet, 8.5 inches, finishing sixth in Connecticut in the event. She finished ninth in the event at the regional meet last year.

“She had a really great throw,” said Green. “She was super excited after she threw it because she knew that she would definitely be top eight that way. That just kind of propelled her into the discus.”

Biscoglio finished as runner-up to Greenwich’s Lia Zavattaro (11’9”) in the pole vault with a height of 11 feet, 9 inches. First place was decided on prior jumps. Both athletes missed clearing a height of 12 feet, 3 inches, but Zavattaro beat out Biscoglio to clear 11 feet, 9 inches on her second jump.

Biscoglio cleared that mark on her third jump.

“I know that Megan was extremely excited to win the state open,” said Green. “But when it came time for the New England meet, she knew that it could have been any girls’ day. There were a lot of really good jumpers in there that are capable of achieving at that level.”

Although Biscoglio finished as runner-up, it’s still quite an accomplishment looking at the progress she’s made in just a year’s time. She finished 10th in the event at last year’s Class LL championship.

“She did what she needed to do,” said Green. “She stayed hydrated and focused. She’s going to get there, and wants to get there for the national meet. It really just came down to someone clearing it before she did.”

CT State Open

JUNE 5—Earlier in the week on Monday, Howe and Biscoglio advanced to the regional championship with their state open performances at Willow Brook Park in New Britain.

Howe won the open title in the discus throw, surpassing Jones (132’1”) by over seven and a half feet with a distance of 139 feet, 9 inches. Howe also placed sixth out of 25 athletes in the shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 1.5 inches.

Biscoglio was also an open champion after edging Zavattaro (11’6”) by six inches in the pole vault with a height of 12 feet, matching that school record for the second time this season.

As the only Southington male competing in the meet, Zachary Burleigh took 10th out of 22 athletes in the pole vault with a height of 13 feet. Burleigh matched his season-high mark of 13 for the third time this year.

In the team standings, the Lady Knights tied for eighth with Fairfield Ludlowe with 23 points out of 70 teams. The Blue Knights did not place.

Bloomfield (84) won their second-straight and seventh overall CIAC girls open title. Danbury (52) finished as runner-up. Daniel Hand (32) won their first-ever CIAC boys open title by a pair of points over Danbury (30).

The following 26 athletes will represent Southington in the outdoor track multi-event championships at Willow Brook Park from Tuesday, June 13 to Wednesday, June 14.

The following Lady Knights will compete in the girls 2000m steeplechase: Laini Pizzitola, Amanda Perkowski, Isabella Scalise, Fanny Moquete Trinidad, Catherine Myers, Kailey Schmarr, Anny Moquete Volquez, Natalia Adamczyk, and Kate Kemnitz.

The following Blue Knights will compete in the boys 2000m steeplechase: Matthew Penna, Jacob Mohr, Tanner Sperry, Ryan Slesinski, Matthew Maciejewski, Shane Leone, Jordan McMeans, Sean Young, Jeffrey Hannigan, Michael Dorsey, Conner Leone, Benjamin Hoffman, and Ryan Asido.

“The kids love the steeplechase,” said Southington coach Dan Dachelet. “It gives them a center stage as a distance runner in a unique event, and they look forward to training for it. It’s a collegial atmosphere, and the kids take pride in doing the steeplechase every year.”

Howe, Julia Groll, and Trinity Cardillo will compete in the girls hammer throw, and Cameron Clynes will compete in the boys decathlon.

Howe and Biscoglio will also make the trip down to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensborough, NC for the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation’s New Balance Nationals Outdoor competition this weekend, which will be held at from Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18.

Howe will be competing in the emerging elite and championship for the discus and hammer throw. Biscoglio will be competing in the emerging elite for the pole vault. Southington will also be sending down a boys and girls 800m sprint medley, and a girls 1600m sprint medley, to compete alongside with Howe and Biscoglio.

For this week’s box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2017/06/13/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-june-16-edition). To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.