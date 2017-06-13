Council approves 2017-18 fiscal budget

The Town Council officially approved the 2017-18 fiscal year budgets during their meeting last night, Monday, June 12. While it usually happens in May, officials pushed off the vote in hopes of guidance from the state level, but the session adjourned on June 7 with no budget.

On June 8, the Board of Finance held a special meeting to re-examine the budget they proposed to the Council on March 29 and decided to leave it as it was. During a recent BOF meeting, Town Manager Garry Brumback told finance board members that they had the option to reject the budget that was voted on, so that it can be restructured to account for the changing financial landscape. The BOF decided to stick with their original recommendation to send off to the council.

The general town operating budget was approved for $56,086,331.

The BOE budget was approved for $87,309,939.

The Animal Control budget was approved for $242,872.

The sewer fund budget was approved for $5,502,000.

The council also motioned to proceed with the recommended funding strategies outlined in year one of the five-year Capital Improvement Plan project list, which was approved for $8,784,463.

