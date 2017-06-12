Obituary: Shellyann DeMarco, 53

Shellyann DeMarco of Southington mother of Michael St. John Jr., Ashley St. John with whom she lived and Nicholas St.John of FL, passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2017 at home. She was 53.

Shellyann was born in Southington on July 20, 1963, daughter of the late Charles DeMarco and the late Patricia A. (Corriveau) Caulkins. Besides her children, Shellyann leaves her three grandchildren Tatum, Cayden and Kaylianna. She was predeceased by her brother Christian O’Sullivan.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home is assisting the family.

